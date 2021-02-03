Achieve 'Superhuman' Success By Investing in Your Mental and Physical Health This Year

February 3, 2021 2 min read

Entrepreneurship can take a lot out of you. For many, you're the only person running your company, and you're the only person responsible for your paycheck. For others, you're responsible for your employees' livelihoods and, during a pandemic, that can become more stressful than ever. Your mental health is crucial to your business success so it's important to make time for your personal wellness.

With The Superhuman Lifetime Subscription Bundle, you'll be able to do that more easily in 2021.

This bundle includes lifetime subscriptions to five top-rated apps designed to help you reach a variety of wellness goals. Here's what you'll get.

uTalk Language Learning

Learning a new language can improve your memory and cognitive function, helping you to operate at a higher level. This language learning app has earned The Queen's Award for Innovation and Export for its unique approach to language education.

MindFi

An Apple App of the Day, MindFi helps you adopt a daily routine without derailing yourself. MindFi suggests four different mindfulness modes based on the time of day, from silent breathing sessions to focused productivity sessions.

Fitterclub

Healthy body, healthy mind. Fitterclub helps you build a personalized workout and nutrition program through a simple questionnaire. From there, train just 30 minutes per day, five days a week to reach incredible goals.

7 Speed Reading

Business luminaries like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett attribute much of their success to Speed Reading. With 7 Speed Reading, you'll hone your skills and learn how to read up to 3.471 times faster.

Integrity Training

should also be learning and pushing their professional development. With Integrity Training, you'll get access to more than 600 courses from providers like Microsoft, CompTIA, PMI, ITIL, Cisco, VMware, Mile 2, and more.

Sold separately, these apps would run you nearly $3,000. Today, however, you can get lifetime subscriptions to all of them for just $67.15 when you use promo code VDAY2021.

