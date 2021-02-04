News and Trends

Instagram Is Developing a TikTok-Style 'Vertical Stories' Feed

For now, it's just an 'early prototype and is not currently testing on Instagram.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Instagram Is Developing a TikTok-Style 'Vertical Stories' Feed
Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek/Getty Images via PC Mag

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Instagram is testing yet another TikTok-esque feature that lets users browse stories vertically.

First spotted by mobile developer and self-described "leaker" Alessandro Paluzzi, the function was dug up from Instagram's code and is still in its initial stages.

"This is an early prototype and is not currently testing on Instagram," a company spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. There is no guarantee the so-called Vertical Stories function will ever make it out of development and into public use. Instagram did not immediately respond to PCMag's request for comment.

It's unclear exactly what the feature would entail — whether it would replace the static photo-and-video feed we're used to, or exist as a separate stream for ephemeral posts. It would, however, likely look a lot like Reels, Instagram's short-form video function that takes direct aim at TikTok. Introduced in August, the 15-second clips can be spruced up with songs and AR effects and shared with followers. To watch, simply tap the clapboard icon at the bottom of the screen and scroll up and down.

The feature is so popular, in fact, that Snapchat copied it in November, releasing the Spotlight section to "shine a light on the most entertaining Snaps." For users 16 and older, Snap is doling out "more than $1 million … to creators every day." Submit your best video Snaps to Spotlight for consideration.

Related: 3 Organic Instagram Marketing Strategies That Will Help You Thrive During the Pandemic

Instagram this week also announced the ability to manage deleted content — whether you accidentally discarded a photo or got hacked and want to restore your feed. Users must now verify that they are the rightful account holder when permanently deleting or restoring content.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

How to Obtain the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) Under the Second Round of Covid Relief

News and Trends

GameStop: Fun While It Lasted

News and Trends

Pinterest Shares Are About to Soar