News and Trends

WhatsApp Will Try Again to Convince You to Agree to Its New Privacy Policy

This time, WhatsApp will add a banner inside its app to explain that its new privacy policy will have no impact on private chats with friends and family.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
WhatsApp Will Try Again to Convince You to Agree to Its New Privacy Policy
Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Reporter
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

WhatsApp is preparing to make another go at convincing users to agree to its updated privacy policy, after the first attempt ended up scaring people away. 

The Facebook-owned app will add a banner inside WhatsApp in the next two weeks, which will emphasize that WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption will remain in place for your chats with friends and family. Hence, the privacy of your personal conversations won’t change at all, according to Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp. 

Related: How to Prevent Your WhatsApp Account From Being Stolen

“The first thing, which is the most important to know, is that WhatsApp cannot read your personal messages, and we cannot hear your personal calls,” he said in a video on Thursday. 

The app’s last attempt to convince users to accept an updated privacy policy went horribly wrong. The wording WhatsApp used to convey the changes implied users had no choice but to share their data with its parent company Facebook or else their account would be shut down. 

Not helping the matter was Facebook’s record on mishandling people’s personal data. As a result, some users flocked to rival messaging apps, such as Signal and Telegram. The controversy was so bad WhatsApp hit the brakes on enacting the privacy policy, which was originally supposed to go into effect on Feb. 8. 

This time around, WhatsApp will try to better explain why its privacy policy means no changes to users' personal chats. That said, the policy can empower Facebook to manage the chats you have with a business on WhatsApp. The social network hopes to monetize this access by helping businesses process the chats they have with customers and potentially gain advertising insights from them. 

That arguably creates a hole in the system’s end-to-end encryption. But WhatsApp points out your chats with a business, such as a retailer or airline company, isn’t exactly private anyways. “Whether you communicate with a business by phone, email, or WhatsApp, it can see what you’re saying and may use that information for its own marketing purposes, which may include advertising on Facebook,” the company explains in an FAQ about the updated privacy policy. 

At the same time, users can choose to never communicate with a business on the app. “You are in control. It’s up to you whether or not you share your number with a business and you can block a business at any time,” the FAQ adds. 

Nevertheless, the controversy centers on the lack of trust surrounding Facebook and perhaps tech companies in general. So reassurances from WhatsApp may not be enough to convince some users. 

WhatsApp didn’t give a deadline for when users will need to agree to the updated privacy policy. But in a blog post on Thursday, the messaging app said: “Eventually, we’ll start reminding people to review and accept these updates to keep using WhatsApp.”

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Bill Gates on Texas Governor's Power Outage Claims: ''He's Actually Wrong.'

News and Trends

Here's How Black Employees at Apple and Amazon Rate Their Job Satisfaction

News and Trends

NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Is Landing Today. Here's How to Watch and What's on Board.