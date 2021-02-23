What is Spotify HiFi and how can you use it to listen to music with high quality audio

February 23, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



If you are one of the users who for a long time was waiting for a version of Spotify that offered high quality sound, this year it will be possible to get it. The Swedish-American multiplatform application used to play music via streaming announced Spotify HiFi, a new plan that will come later and will offer the benefit of enjoying your favorite songs and artists with “music in lossless audio format, with CD quality”.

This news was released at the Spotify Stream On virtual event, which was held this Monday.

Some of the relevant statements that were made were by singer-songwriter Billie Eilish along with record producer FINNEAS , who came together to talk about high-quality audio.

“High-quality audio means more information, there are things you won't hear if you don't have a good sound system. It's very important just because we make music that we want to be heard the way it was made, ”says the singer in the video.

"Every time someone really takes the time to sit down with our music and listen to it in a very high quality way is very exciting because I know they are listening to everything we intended," adds FINNEAS.

Multiple artists and music lovers have stressed that sound quality is a fundamental issue for its reproduction.

The Five Features of Spotify HiFi

High-quality music streaming is one of the most requested new features by its users. Spotify HiFi will deliver music in CD-quality lossless audio format to your Spotify Connect- enabled device and speakers, which means fans can experience more depth and clarity while enjoying their favorite tracks. Ubiquity is at the core of everything that is done on Spotify , and they are working with some of the world's largest speaker manufacturers to make Spotify HiFi accessible to as many fans as possible via Spotify Connect. High fidelity will be paired with Spotify's seamless user experience, which is built on its commitment to ensuring that users can listen to the music they love the way they want to enjoy it. Spotify HiFi will begin rolling out in select markets later this year with more details to share soon.

According to Spotify , high-quality music is one of the most requested new features by users. It is worth mentioning that there are other competitors that have implemented it, such as Tidal and Deezer , who already offered high-fidelity audios on their platforms.