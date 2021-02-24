Schools return to green light, warns SEP

February 24, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On Monday, February 22, the National Association of Private Schools (ANFE-ANEP) announced that it would return to face-to-face classes on March 1 , following the security protocols against COVID-19 . However, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) warned that the reopening of schools will only take place when the town in which it is located is on a green traffic light.

# Bulletin_SEP

The return to face-to-face classes will be safe, orderly, gradual, cautious and when the epidemiological traffic light is green; always taking into account the 9 interventions established by the federal health and educational authorities. https://t.co/q744zrIblN - SEP México (@SEP_mx) February 23, 2021

The agency stressed in a statement "that it is the responsibility of the federal and local health authorities, the provisions relating to the current epidemiological traffic light, as well as the General Health Law ."

Regarding the return to classes, the SEP detailed that it will be done only at a green traffic light and gradually in schools that comply with:

Deep cleaning

Health co-responsibility filters

Healthy distance

Use of face masks

The SEP informed that the demands and proposals of authorities, associations, as well as any educational actor wishing to have an opinion on this issue will be received and heard, through the Office of the Secretary of Public Education, as long as they formally request it.