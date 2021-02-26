Now you can earn money on Twitter! The 'Super Follows' arrive to charge for exclusive content

February 26, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Following the trend imposed by other social networks, such as YouTube , Twitter announced that it will implement the ' Super Follows' function . This tool will allow the most productive users (companies, celebrities or influencers) to charge their subscribers for exclusive content.

This Thursday, during a presentation to investors, the company reported that 'Super Follows' will operate like other subscription services. That is, users will pay a monthly fee to access additional content not available to regular followers. This can include tweets exclusive , access to private groups , videos , offers and discounts , paid newsletters or badges to indicate that the user is sponsoring others.

Users and investors alike have long asked Twitter to launch a subscription scheme, especially after seeing the success of other content creators on platforms like Patreon , Substack and OnlyFans , where they can transform their online popularity into tangible profits.

"Exploring audience funding opportunities such as 'Super Follows' will allow creators and media to be directly supported by their audience and incentivize them to continue creating content that their audience loves ," the company said in a statement.

Image via Xataca.com

Users will pay about $ 4.99 per month (about 100 Mexican pesos) to access the exclusive content of the person they follow. However, the company has not specified what percentage of subscriptions will go directly to users' pockets and how much it will be for them.

Of course, these subscriptions will also allow Twitter to capture more revenue, as its advertising earnings are well below those generated by Facebook and Google , which dominate this field.

More news comes to Twitter

'Super Follows' is not the only surprise from the social network, as they will also launch 'Twitter Spaces' , where users will participate in audio chats. The tool, which will compete with Clubhouse, is currently in private beta testing.

The San Francisco-based company also announced 'Communities' , something similar to Facebook Groups, to create groups for common interests. Another novelty will be 'Revue' , a service that will allow you to publish free or paid newsletters aimed at your audience.

In addition, Twitter is preparing the 'Safety Mode' , with which users allow Twitter to automatically block and silence accounts that may be breaking the rules of the network. For example, showing violent content or giving aggressive responses. The platform explained that the automatic blocking will be for seven days and then the interactions with that person will be shown again.

None of these functions are yet enabled on the platform nor has a specific date been given for their launch. Twitter promised to release more information on 'Super Follows' and the rest of its new features in the coming months.

The company, founded and led by Jack Dorsey , said it aims to generate revenue of more than $ 7.5 billion by 2023 . That's more than double the 3.7 billion it had in 2020.