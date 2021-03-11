Self-Publishing

Share Your Creativity or Your Expertise With the World by Publishing Your Own Books on Amazon

It's time to learn how to self-publish with Authority Pub Academy.
Share Your Creativity or Your Expertise With the World by Publishing Your Own Books on Amazon
Image credit: Andrew Neel/Unsplash

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
At a certain point in your career, you reach an experience level that's worth sharing. When you become a leader, others can gain from your experience and you may just want to share what you've learned with the world. When that time comes, self-publishing is an excellent avenue. Whether you want to establish yourself as a thought leader in your industry or you just want to finally write that novel that's been simmering in your brain, Authority Pub Academy will teach you how to publish and sell books on Amazon.

Amazon has made it easier than ever to bypass the publishing industry to release your own books to the masses. But, you still have to learn how to do it. In this 50-hour course, Steve Scott and Barrie Davenport will aim to teach you everything you need to know to write and publish your own books. Scott has built a full-time business around self-publishing, with more than 80 books on habits, productivity, and entrepreneurship. Davenport is a best-selling author of more than 20 self-improvement books, and the founder of the site Live Bold and Bloom. Both have cracked the code to self-publishing on Amazon.

Here, you'll learn proven methods and steps to write, publish, and market a best-selling book, and set up your very own publishing business through Amazon. You'll discover publishing secrets that will boost your confidence and keep you motivated towards all of your writing goals.

The Authority Pub Academy has been featured in The Daily Mail, The Wall Street Journal, and The Huffington Post as an outstanding way to get into self-publishing. Right now, you can enroll for just $39.99.

