Free Webinar | April 28 How Digital Technology Will Help Your Business Thrive During the Pandemic

Xero, a small business accounting platform, believes they know the secret to helping your business thrive during the Covid-19 pandemic. The answer is in their data.
Xero, a small business accounting platform, believes they know the secret to helping your business thrive during the Covid-19 pandemic. The answer is in their data. Throughout the pandemic, businesses that utilized digital technology had 40% less job losses, and those using digital apps saw revenue decreases that were 12% less than other small businesses. 

While focusing on digital technology can be overwhelming for new business owners, it’s also an incredible opportunity. Business owners have the chance to ditch traditional practices and maintain their finances online. With business mostly being done remotely, it's critical for new and prospective brands to pay attention to their cash flow at all times so they have a firm grasp on their day-to-day financial situation.  

During this webinar, Anna Curzon, the Chief Product Officer at Xero, will share how your business can utilize digital tools, how to prepare for industry rebounds as the Covid-19 vaccine rolls out, and much more.

Anna Curzon leads Xero’s product teams, spearheading product management, development, design, and product marketing to bring more exciting Xero features to partners and small businesses. Anna has a wealth of experience in online financial services and operations. Before joining Xero as managing director for New Zealand in 2016, Anna led internet banking at ASB and the digital first strategy at Spark. Anna has a bachelor’s degree and a postgraduate diploma in commerce from the University of Auckland.

