Entrepreneur Index

LG Wants to Build Battery Cells for Tesla in the U.S. and Europe

LG hopes to expand its battery cell production by 2023 in an effort to target large tech companies like Tesla.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
LG Wants to Build Battery Cells for Tesla in the U.S. and Europe
Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

LG Energy Solutions hopes to start building battery cells for Tesla in 2023. Sources told Reuters the company is looking at possible production sites in the U.S. and Europe. However, the sources added that Tesla hasn’t agreed to a deal to expand LG’s role in its supply chain outside China yet.

LG wants to expand its role with Tesla

The Korean firm told reporters last week that it is planning to build a factory in the U.S. to make battery cells for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. It wants to target startups and U.S. and global customers with its battery cells. Although LG didn't name Tesla or any other companies as potential customers at the time, sources told Reuters it hoped Tesla would purchase its battery cells.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced plans to develop new battery cells in-house in September, which caused suppliers like Panasonic and LG to pursue unproven technologies or risk losing a major customer. The sources said LG Energy Solutions, a division of LG Chem, built samples for its 4680 large-format cylindrical cells. They also said the company is dealing with technological issues and the challenges associated with scaling production.

The sources added that LG plans to build the 4680 battery cells at its new factory in the U.S. The Korean battery firm aims to construct a new 4680 cell line to supply Tesla's Giga Berlin factory in Europe. They also said Spain is a potential candidate to receive the European plant.

Challenges in battery production

Further, the sources said LG hadn't mass-produced such large-format cylindrical cells yet, but boosting battery capacity is the right thing to do. They explained that Tesla is an important customer, and LG can take risks.

The automaker hasn't ordered any 4680 cells, which are still being developed, from LG yet. At this point, Tesla is significantly increasing its orders for 2170 cells, which are used in the Model Ys and Model 3s produced in China.

By producing the 4680 cells in-house, Tesla aims to cut its production costs, improve the performance of its batteries and boost driving range. Those goals would help with the automaker's push to increase EV production significantly around the globe. Tesla has a pilot factory for the cells in California and is preparing to build them at newer facilities in Germany and Texas. Musk also said it is negotiating with battery suppliers about developing the 4680 cells.

Tesla is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their families.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Index

Tesla Gained Market Share in China Last Month

Entrepreneur Index

Tesla is Quietly Working on a Project to Help Texas' Power Grid

Entrepreneur Index

Tesla Lost Market Share to the Ford Mustang Mach-E