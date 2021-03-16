Learn How to Use Technology to Maximize Your Cryptocurrency Investments

Cryptocurrency

From machine learning to statistical modeling, you'll be ahead of the game after these courses.
Many retail investors these days are looking for alternative ways to make a buck. As the GameStop saga revealed (and continues to reveal), many ordinary people feel left out of a marketplace that has long returned enormous profits for the ultra-rich. That's one reason why so many people have turned to cryptocurrency, a decentralized market that offers huge potential returns for early investors. But, like any investment, you shouldn't get involved with crypto without knowing what you're doing.

The Quantitative Crypto Trading Strategies for Intermediate to Advanced Learners Bundle is a worthwhile investment in itself to help you trade successfully.

Whether you're new to crypto or you've been trading for some time, this three-course bundle will help you discover more advanced trading strategies to maximize your ROI. The courses are taught by QuantInsti®, a pioneer institute founded by market practitioners with more than 40 years of experience in financial markets that provides educational and technological courses and tools for quants, traders, and developers.

In these courses, you'll learn how to create three different intraday trading strategies in Python, utilizing technology to raise your earning potential. You'll also learn how to implement automated trading using algorithms and Python to buy and sell at the right time, automatically. There's a course on properly using machine learning, statistical arbitrage, and other advanced techniques in crypto trading, and a dedicated deep dive into trading strategies and models covering Time Series Analysis, ARIMA GARCH, and more.

Start using technology to maximize your cryptocurrency trading. Right now, The Quantitative Crypto Trading Strategies for Intermediate to Advanced Learners Bundle is 74 percent off $577 at just $144.99.

