News and Trends

Netflix 'Test' Pushes Password Sharers to Get Their Own Account

The company is asking some users to verify their accounts.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Netflix 'Test' Pushes Password Sharers to Get Their Own Account
Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images
Netflix

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

The days of Netflix taking a lax stance toward password sharing may be coming to an end. In a test spotted by The Streamable, the company has started sending a notification that prompts people to sign up for the service if it detects they're not in the same household as the main account holder.

"If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching," says the notification. It then instructs them to verify their identity by inputting a code Netflix sends to the email address or phone number associated with the account. The company's terms of use prohibit sharing access to the platform outside of a single household.

Related: Commemorate International Women's Day With These Incredible Female Heroes on Netflix

It's worth pointing out the trial may have more to do with securing accounts than preventing friends and families from saving money, at least that's what Netflix suggests. "This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so," a spokesperson for the company told CNBC.

Historically, the only significant measure Netflix has taken against account sharing is setting limits on simultaneous streams. For instance, with the company's $9 per month basic plan, you can only stream to one device at a time, while the $18 premium subscription lets you watch on up to four devices simultaneously.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Take The Quiz
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

6 Stimulus Bill Benefits You Need to Know About, Including Your $1,400 Check

News and Trends

Taco Bell Brings Back a Fan Favorite for the First Time in Five Years. People Are About to Lose Their Minds.

News and Trends

New TikTok Tools Promote Kindness Online