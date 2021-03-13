News and Trends

Tampa Bay Buc Rob Gronkowski Is Launching His Own NFT Collection

The Super Bowl winner is one of several public figures who are hopping on a hot digital trend.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tight end Rob Gronkowski has launched his own "Championship Series" NFT (non-fungible token) collection in collaboration with artist Black Madre. 

On Thursday, the football player announced via a press release that he wanted to share some of his favorite Super Bowl moments with fans.

Gronkowski has notably won all four of his Super Bowls with fellow teammate and all-time great Tom Brady. The pair won Super Bowls XLIX, LI and LIII as members of the New England Patriots. They also won Super Bowl LV in February after teaming up on the Buccaneers.

Related: What Is an NFT? Inside The Next Billion-Dollar Crypto Sensation.

"With the rapid success of NFT’s across platforms like NBA Topshop and Opensea, I wanted to take the business into my own hands and be the first professional athlete to launch my own NFT collection," Gronkowski explained in a statement. "Now, fans will be able to get a piece of the action and share these iconic Super Bowl moments with me in this all new digital format with my Championship Series NFT."

Gronkowski is reportedly the first professional U.S. athlete to commission, own and sell his own NFT series. Each of the five cards in the series — which consists of hand-drawn art — has been certified and generated on the Ethereum blockchain. Four of the cards celebrate each of Gronkowski's Super Bowl wins, while the last card commemorates all four championships.

The cards are currently available on GRONKNFT.com, and the auction will end today at 7 p.m. ET. 

Gronkowski joins a growing list of public figures who have shown an interest in NFTs. Last week, for instance, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey put his first-ever tweet up for auction

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

16-Year-Old Interns in Singapore Are Managing Billion-Dollar Portfolios. Here's Why.

News and Trends

Uber, Lyft to Share Information About Drivers Banned for Assault

News and Trends

Black Executive Declines Board Appointment After CEO Mistook Him for a Valet