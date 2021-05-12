How a Big Idea and a Big Heart Can Come Together for Big Success

May 12, 2021 4 min read

Tara Tan is a New Zealand-based founder and CEO of Grin Natural, an all-natural oral care brand that’s bringing innovation to the beauty category while inspiring more sustainable choices to consumers around the world. Tara studied at the University of Auckland and graduated with a Master of Commerce, majoring in finance.

Her own life journey as an Asian mother sparked Tara’s commitment to bringing much-needed change to the industry due to concern about the oral care products her daughter will be exposed to and the belief that all parents deserve access to more environmentally friendly solutions.

In a recent interview on Medium, the entrepreneur described two factors that inspired her to start Grin Natural Products...

Notice an un-tapped niche

“My husband and I were anticipating our first baby. We began hunting for natural, safe products for us to consume and feel good about using. We noticed that we could not find a toothpaste that was effective yet toxic-free such as artificial flavors, sweeteners, parabens and sulfates---so we set out to make one.”

Be aware of every demo

“When we started, our goal was to create the best toothpaste that not only we would be proud to use, but our next generation, would love, too! As a mum, you find yourself not only thinking about your own child, but you also want to look after everyone as well as the planet. We’re all humans and part of this one ecosystem; we need to support each other to live happier lives together.”

Immediate accolades & plenty of partnerships

Grin Natural products appeared live on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager within just weeks of launching into the US Markets. They were additionally, awarded, via half a million votes, top spot in the NZ Best In Beauty contest in the best natural beauty product, best innovation, and best sustainability champion categories.

Over the past five years, Tara has successfully managed the Grin brand's growth, launching into eight international markets and building social good partnerships with some of the world’s most respectable organizations including UNICEF, PADI, UN Environment Programme and Baby2Baby, (a Los Angeles-based, national non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers and clothing).

"We are so grateful to Grin Natural for their commitment to providing thousands of oral care products for children living in poverty who COVID-19 has impacted," said Jen Armstrong, COO of Baby2Baby. "After months of lost income from the pandemic, the families in our program are struggling to provide the most essentials like toothbrushes and toothpaste to their children, and it is donations like this that allow families to reallocate their limited funds to other critical needs, food or even rent."

Grin Natural's responding grin was, well, never more natural...

“With an increased dependency on local charities to deliver on their mission and a rise in displaced low-income families due to the pandemic. We believe that low-income families should not have to sacrifice their health because of their socio-economic status," said Tara. "Therefore, what better time to start this joint partnership than in February, which aligns with our mission to curve oral health literacy and to join Baby2Baby in their mission to provide families in need with oral care essentials."

The timing of the commitment between Grin Natural products and Baby2Baby arrives during the celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month in February. The NCDHM promotes the benefits of good oral health and dental care hygiene habits among children. Grin Natural plans to deliver $50,000 worth of products to Baby2Baby over the next 6 months and they require everyone's support to share a grin. Through said campaign every purchase made on grinnatural.com allows them to give oral-care products to the families living in poverty supported through Baby2Baby.

While Grin Natural continues to make big waves across eight international markets with endorsements from dentists and healthcare practitioners, Tara is committed to creating all-natural oral care for happy, healthy families with all-natural toothpaste eco-friendly oral care essentials for kids and adults. She is also committed to giving back as part of the organization's mission, bringing more families products irrespective of their social-economic status.

