News and Trends

Report: Facebook Is Developing a Version of Instagram for Kids

Facebook hopes a social network dedicated to young people will help steer pre-teens away from the adult version.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Winfluence

Get a glimpse of how to influence your audience’s buying habits using traditional and unconventional influencer marketing techniques.
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Facebook is thought to be taking Instagram in a new direction. Based on an internal memo published by BuzzFeed News, and backed up by comments made by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the plan is to build a version of Instagram aimed at kids under the age of 13.

"I'm excited to announce that going forward, we have identified youth work as a priority for Instagram and have added it to our H1 priority list," vice president of product Vishal Shah wrote on an employee message board this week. "We will be building a new youth pillar within the Community Product Group to focus on two things: (a) accelerating our integrity and privacy work to ensure the safest possible experience for teams," Shah continued, "and (b) building a version of Instagram that allows people under the age of 13 to safely use Instagram for the first time."

Related: 10 Instagram Accounts Every Entrepreneur Should Follow

Instagram currently requires everyone to be at least 13 when registering for an account. And while it's easy enough to game the system and enter a fake birthday, Facebook hopes that an entire social network dedicated to young people will help steer pre-teens away from the adult platform and onto their own service. According to the message board post, the project will be overseen by Instagram head Adam Mosseri and led by new vice president Pavni Diwanji, who previously oversaw Google's child-focused pursuits, including YouTube Kids.

Instagram knows that "more and more kids" want to use the app, which can't easily verify children's ages. "We have to do a lot here," Mosseri told BuzzFeed. "But part of the solution is to create a version of Instagram for young people or kids where parents have transparency or control. It's one of the things we're exploring." The company doesn't yet have a "detailed plan," he added.

The report comes just two days after Instagram announced fresh features and resources designed to "keep our youngest community members safe." That includes a new Parents Guide with the latest safety tools and privacy settings; direct message restrictions between teens and adults they don't know; and safety notices encouraging caution among young users.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

How a Mom of 7 Turned Her Last $5 Into a Business Worth Nearly $1 Million a Year

News and Trends

Asian American Business Leaders and Public Figures Denounce Atlanta Shootings, Condemn 'Deliberate' Attacks

News and Trends

TurboTax, H&R Block Customers Say Stimulus Checks Went to Wrong Accounts