Bring Your Own Vision to Life and Save Money on Hiring a Designer With This Comprehensive Training Bundle

When you're growing a business, high-quality is crucial. You want people to see your marketing materials and not just be attracted to the story, but be hooked to explore your products and brand story in the first place. That's where design comes in. While there are plenty of services that can hightail the design process for you on a budget, they don't quite capture the personal touch you get when you can simply take what's in your mind and apply it to canvas.

In that regard, why not just learn graphic design yourself with The Ultimate Learn to Design Training Bundle?

This 13-course bundle includes 60 hours of training from design experts like Lindsay Marsh (4.6/5 instructor rating), Mark Lassoff (4.4/5 rating), and Helen Bradley (4.8/5 rating). It covers a wide range of topics that appeal to entrepreneurs and core creatives alike. You'll learn a wide variety of digital design projects like icon design, website layout, digitizing sketches and typography, ebook cover design, social media campaign design, and much more. You'll also learn Adobe XD from scratch to create strong landing page designs and working prototypes.

Furthermore, you'll get several courses designed to help you hone your drawing style, give emotion to characters, and even create entire websites without coding. Before you know it, you'll be able to create a multifaceted, omnichannel marketing campaign completely with assets you create from scratch.

Start designing your brand story your own way. Right now, The Ultimate Learn to Design Training Bundle is on sale for $44.99.

