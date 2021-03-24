Donating to Charity Could Win You $5,000 Toward Your Business or Side Hustle

March 24, 2021 2 min read

While the old axiom states that 90 percent of small businesses fail isn't true, 2020 was certainly a difficult year for small companies. The true failure rate for small businesses is more like 20 percent in the first year, and about 70 percent fail within 10 years. That's certainly a better success rate than just 10 percent, but with pandemic restrictions slowing the economy, roughly 100,000 businesses failed in 2020, while many more are still struggling to pull themselves out of the downfall.

If your business is strapped for cash, finding a loan isn't always easy — especially if you've taken another loan out in the past. However, you don't have to have an uncomfortable talk with a family member or the bank to get a quick influx of cash. You can just donate to to earn a chance at a $5,000 cash infusion for your business.

This giveaway is organized by StackCommerce, and all you have to do is enter is make a donation of your choosing to The Playing For Change Foundation. The more you donate, the more entries you get to become the winner, which will be drawn on or around July 18, 2021.

The Playing For Change Foundation uses music education to create positive change in disadvantaged communities around the world. They've given access to music and arts education to more than 2,000 children from ten countries around the world, all while providing jobs for hundreds of musicians and administrators.

Win your company a growth opportunity by giving back. Donate $10 for 100 entries, $25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1,000 entries, $75 for 1,500 entries, $100 for 2,500 entries, or $150 for 4,500 entries. Get your entries in by July 17, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT!

