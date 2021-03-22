News and Trends

Report: Donald Trump to Launch His Own Social Media Platform by June

The former president is expected to launch the new platform in 'two or three months.'
Donald Trump is reportedly returning to social media—with his own platform. A senior advisor told Fox News last week that the former president, permanently banned from Twitter, will resume posting from a service of his own.

"I do think that we're going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform," political advisor Jason Miller told Fox News on Sunday. "And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media. It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does."

No further details were revealed. Miller did note that Trump has held "high-powered meetings" at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida to discuss the venture, and that "numerous companies" have approached the businessman. "This new platform is going to be big," Miller added, predicting "tens of millions of people" will join the site.

Days after the US Capitol attack (and less than two weeks before President Joe Biden's inauguration), Twitter permanently suspended Trump's personal account, citing fears that his posts might further incite violence in the US.

"I long predicted this would happen," he wrote in a fleeting message on the official White House account. "We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED," the former Commander in Chief tweeted.

YouTube suspended Trump's access after his supporters stormed Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6; the seven-day ban was later extended for another week, and then indefinitely—until the risk of political violence has subsided. Facebook also barred Trump after the violent insurrection on the nation's capital, going as far as establishing a high court and accepting public comment to help rule on the "indefinite suspension."

