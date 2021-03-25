Learn These 10 Essential Growth Skills (Facebook, Google SEO, Amazon FBA) to Help Propel Your Business

March 25, 2021 4 min read

One of the most important keys to entrepreneurial success is continuous learning. The world is constantly changing around you and your business, and if you're not constantly learning and staying up to speed with what's happening in the business world, you risk falling behind. We've rounded up resources to learn some of today's most important skills, all of which are an extra 50% off when you use code LEARNIT at checkout.

1. Google Analytics

Google Analytics is one of the world's leading web analytics tools and an absolute must-know for anybody operating a website. With GA, you can analyze your site's traffic to better understand user behavior and what people are truly enjoying on your site. That way, you can improve the experience.

Get The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle for $17.50 (Reg. $995) with promo code LEARNIT.

2. Ecommerce

One of today's most popular side hustles is private-labeling, the process of obtaining inventory of generic products, putting your own brand on them, and dropshipping them to customers around the globe. Amazon FBA makes it particularly easy, as you'll see in this bundle.

Get The 2021 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle for $17.50 (Reg. $2,189) with promo code LEARNIT.

3. Data Science

Just as its name suggests, this six-course bundle will get you up to speed on some of today's most important business intelligence tools. You'll delve into Microsoft Power BI, machine learning, and more to better understand how to use data insights to grow your business.

Get The 2021 Business Intelligence & Data Science Super Bundle for $20 (Reg. $1,194) with promo code LEARNIT.

4. Copywriting

Copywriting is everywhere, from this article to the variety of promotional emails hitting your inbox right now. How much of it are you actually reading? Learn how to become a better copywriter and convert more leads with this 20-hour, expert-led training.

Get The Premium Digital Copywriting Training Bundle for $12.50 (Reg. $1,000) with promo code LEARNIT.

5. Pinterest Marketing

Believe it or not, Pinterest is one of the world's largest advertising platforms. You just wouldn't know it based on how much fun everybody is having using it. In this guide, you'll learn how to leverage Pinterest ads to grow your brand and increase engagement with your products.

Get The 2021 Pinterest Marketing & Growth Bundle for $10.00 (Reg. $995) with promo code LEARNIT.

6. Facebook Marketing

Organic marketing may be more efficient, but Facebook Ads still offer significant returns when done right. In this bundle, you'll learn how to leverage Facebook Ads as well as tools like groups and business pages to grow your brand on the social media giant.

Get The 2021 Ultimate Facebook Ads & Marketing Bundle for $15.00 (Reg. $1,800) with promo code LEARNIT.

7. Coding

Any entrepreneur working in tech should have some computer science skills. In this massive, 212-hour training, you'll get a veritable college course's worth of computer science education covering Python, Linux, machine learning, and more. All of these skills can benefit your team in the short- and long-term.

Get The 2021 Complete Computer Science Training Bundle for $20 (Reg. $1,800) with promo code LEARNIT.

8. Design

Great design can give your business a huge boost, which is why graphic designers tend to be expensive. Learn to be your company's designer yourself with 60 hours of training in digital, character, web, and graphic design. All of these courses have been rated highly, at 4.3 out of 5 stars and above. You'll learn tools like Photoshop, Illustrator, XD, and much more.

Get The Ultimate Learn to Design Training Bundle for $22.50 (Reg. $2,600) with promo code LEARNIT.

9. Quickbooks

Had a tough time this tax season? Make it easier next year by becoming a master of QuickBooks, the world's leading accounting software. This extensive bundle will get you up to speed with QuickBooks' most up-to-date programs so you can run your business with greater efficiency and transparency.

Get The Complete 2021 QuickBooks Bootcamp Bundle for $15.00 (Reg. $649) with promo code LEARNIT.

10. Google SEO

Paid marketing costs add up in a hurry, which is why organic marketing like search engine optimization (SEO) is so useful. In this extensive bundle, you'll learn how to do keyword research, backlinking, and more to improve your site's SEO so you can attract more traffic without breaking the bank.

Get The 2021 Complete Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle for $15.00 (Reg. $1,994) with promo code LEARNIT.

