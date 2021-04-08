Project Management

Improve Your Company's Efficiency by Mastering These Project-Management Skills

Improve your leadership and managerial skills.
Improve Your Company's Efficiency by Mastering These Project-Management Skills
Image credit: Matthew Henry/Burst

2 min read
The demand for project management is expected to grow by 10 percent over the next few years, due in large part to the need for companies to operate more efficiently in a competitive marketplace. That point goes double for small businesses and entrepreneurs trying to make a dent in the industry. Project managers help deliver projects on time and under-budget so your company can operate as efficiently as possible. If you're leading a company, it makes sense to have these skills.

You can learn them in The Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle.

This 12-course bundle will give you instructional material on 10 world-class, in-demand process improvement certifications. You'll gain in-depth and hands-on knowledge of Lean Six Sigma, Minitab, Lean, and more to help hone your managerial and data analysis skills, thereby improving your project delivery effectiveness. The certification programs will not only help you understand process improvement but they will also enhance your leadership skills and make you a more effective manager.

These courses are taught by Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE), a global independent Lean Six Sigma Credentialing Organization that works for professionals in all industries. AIGPE has trained and certified more than 75,000 professionals in 175 countries. Each of AIGPE's instructors are certified in Certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt, Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Scrum Master (CSM), and more.

Learn project management skills from the best today. Right now, The Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle is on sale for just $49.99.

