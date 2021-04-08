Free Webinar | April 14: Ride the Wave: Retaining Online Shoppers When Lockdowns Lift

April 8, 2021 1 min read

When widespread lockdowns went into effect, quickly went from a convenience to a lifeline. COVID-19 accelerated the eCommerce explosion, but as more Americans get vaccinated and stay-at-home orders are lifted, will online-first shopping remain the norm?

Meet the speakers:



This panel will explore tactics to stay engaged with newly acquired customers, including:

Benefits > Backup Plan: When shopping safety is no longer an issue, help customers find new reasons to fall in love with online ordering

Subscriptions: Increasing adoption to increase MRR

Loyalty programs: Incentives that keep customers coming back

Retention-focused promotions: Short-term vs. long term strategies like "Buy Now, Save Later"

How to synchronize channels like email + SMS for a 'coordinated attack'

Coordinating online + offline efforts if you have a brick and mortar component. Example: curbside pickup.

And more

