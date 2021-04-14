Alessandra Galloni to be the first female editor-in-chief at Reuters in 170 years

April 14, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The news division of Reuters announced the appointment of Alessandra Galloni as the new editor-in-chief to replace Stephen J. Adler and who will be in charge of some 2,450 journalists worldwide. This journalist will be the first woman to hold this position in the news agency's 170-year history.

Born in Rome, Galloni, 47, speaks four languages and has extensive experience covering business and political news in both Reuters and the Wall Street Journal . She has a degree from Harvard University and the London School of Economics. She specialized in business and economic coverage as a reporter and editor in London, Paris and Rome.

Galloni comes to Reuters at a difficult time for the organization in which the parent company Thomson Reuters has focused on the growth of its three largest business areas: the provision of information, software and services to lawyers, companies and the tax and tax professions. accountant. Yet Reuters News, the news service, only contributes about 10% of the company's total revenue of $ 5.9 billion.

Against this background, Galloni's job will be to increase the profits of the news service and maintain a good relationship with Refinitiv (Reuters' largest customer). The new editor-in-chief could achieve this by creating new news products for more markets.

According to Reuters itself, Galloni has said that his priorities will include boosting the agency's digital and event businesses.

