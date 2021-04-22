Launch New Products and Solve Problems With the Help of These Project Management Strategies

April 22, 2021 2 min read

and project management go together hand in hand. Entrepreneurship requires incredible organizational skills, perseverance, and efficiency to build a business from the ground up. Those are the exact skills the project managers specialize in. While some of those entrepreneurial skills come naturally, you can always enhance them and develop a better grasp of managing teams and projects. In The Project Management & Scrum Certification Preparation Exams Bundle, you'll do just that.

This nine-course bundle comprises 11 hours of instruction on project management methodologies Scrum, Agile, and more. Each course is taught by Paul Ashun (4.4/5 instructor rating), CSM and CEO of Pashun Consulting. He has experience leading projects for the BBC, General Electric, Oracle, BSkyB, Razorfish, and more.

Here, you'll delve into a simple method for managing and completing complex products. You'll get an overview of Scrum fundamentals, and learn how to lead projects step-by-step so they finish on time and under-budget. Through real-world examples, you'll gain a firm grasp of each Agile and Scrum concept so you understand exactly how to apply your learning in an actual work environment.

You'll also learn how to use Kanban boards to reduce bottlenecks and visualize a project's overall workflow. Incorporating Agile, Scrum, and Kanban to your organization will help you complete complex projects without overloading your workforce. Before you know it, you'll be a more effective project leader and your company will start humming through projects in no time.

Ready to lead your company to a new level of efficiency? Get The Project Management & Scrum Certification Preparation Exams Bundle for $36.80 with promo code "WELOVEMOM" at checkout for a limited time.

