News and Trends

Netflix Has Its Best Night Ever at the Oscars With Seven Wins

However, it failed to take best picture or any acting awards.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Netflix had its best night ever at the Academy Awards, taking seven Oscars out of 31 nominations, including two wins for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and two for Mank, leading all studios. The only downside to the streamer's evening was that it lost for best picture to Disney's Nomadland and was shut out of the acting awards. 

Netflix won in the hairstyling and makeup and best costume categories for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and production design and cinematography for Mank. It also took the best documentary feature for My Octopus Teacher, best live-action short for Two Distant Strangers and best animated short for If Anything Happens I Love You

Related: Netflix Reaches Over 200 Million Subscribers

However, Netflix was expected to take best actor Oscar for the late Chadwick Boseman's performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, but the surprise winner in that category was Anthony Hopkins for The Father (Sony Pictures). Other winners included Nomadland for best picture, best director Chloé Zhao and best actress Frances McDormand; Daniel Kaluuya for best supporting actor (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Yuh-jung Youn as best actress in a supporting role for Minari

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Celebrity Jewelry Designer and Artist ONCH Goes Digital With NFT Release

News and Trends

Telework Burnout and Zoom Fatigue: Much More Complicated Than They Appear

News and Trends

Homeless Man Made $10,000 From YouTube, Then Evolved Into a Successful Entertainment Personality