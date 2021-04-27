News and Trends

Dog Rescues Drowning Puppy in 'Amazing' Video: 'We Don't Deserve Dogs'

A viral clip caught the moment a dog pulled a struggling puppy from a pool.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
1 min read

A recently viral video captured the moment a dog saved a drowning puppy that slipped into a pool. 

On April 20, former NBA player Rex Chapman shared CCTV footage of a small white pup in distress after it walks around a swimming pool and suddenly falls in. The pup then attempts to stay afloat by paddling around the pool, until a larger black dog shows up. 

Both dogs bark for help but don't appear to get the attention of anyone. Racing to save the pup, the larger dog takes matters into its own paws and pulls the pup out of the pool by biting onto the latter's ear. 

Related: This Collar Translates Your Dog's Barking Using Artificial Intelligence

"Security cameras caught something pretty amazing," Chapman wrote. "We don't deserve dogs.."

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Here's How Much Bitcoin You Should Own, According to Top Financial Advisors

News and Trends

Collectibles, NFTs, and Why You Should Care About Both

News and Trends

Walmart Feuds With Kanye West Over Yeezy Logo, Claims It'll Lead to Confusion