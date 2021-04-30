Leverage Google Analytics Data With Automated Real-Time Reports Through Email, Microsoft Teams, and Slack

April 30, 2021 2 min read

Running a business is complicated enough. Harvesting and analyzing the data your business collects shouldn't be like pulling teeth. Your data is essential to helping your company grow, but it's only as good as how it's managed. You can't draw insights off of incomplete or messy data sets across different verticals. Clean up your reporting and stay up-to-date all the time with help from GA Insights Business SaaS Tool.

Designed to help you better leverage ' top-tier tools, GA Insights help you organize your website and ad metrics. You can create custom reports of your metrics, goals, and statistics and receive them in the tools your team already uses. That way, you can focus on the metrics you care about to monitor your business health without wasting your time with a bunch of less important data.

With scheduled reports, you'll get daily, weekly, and monthly reports to keep you and your team informed so you'll always have the peace of mind that your business is running smoothly. If something does look off, you'll learn of it quickly.

With the GA Insights Reports Plan, you'll have access to full reporting in Slack, Microsoft Teams, email connected to Google Analytics, Facebook, Google Ads, and the Google Search Console. It provides support for one website and 20 scheduled reports — all you need is a Google Analytics account. With such seamless implementation, it makes sense GA Insights has an 8.0/10 rating from Finances Online.

Start working smarter, not harder with your data. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to the GA Insights Business SaaS Tool for just $79.99 through this offer.

