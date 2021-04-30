Watch This Golfer Hit an Amazing Shot Into a Speeding Car and Set a Guinness World Record

April 30, 2021 2 min read

A professional golfer set a Guinness World Record earlier this month, after he hit a 303-yard drive into a BMW convertible that was cruising at 71 miles per hour.

The moment was all captured in a commercial and shared on social media earlier this week. On Thursday, the European Tour's Twitter account posted an approximately seven-minute video in which 33-year-old joined 41-year-old British driver Paul O'Neil to accomplish the impressive feat. The two had been aiming for the longest drive hit into a moving car.

After the first few attempts, Armitage and O'Neil connected on a drive and celebrated prematurely before learning that Armitage's drive was measured at 268 yards — just five yards short of the previous record set by golfer Jake Shepherd and driver David Coulthard. After a few more tries, Armitage and O'Neil connected on the record-breaking drive.

"Get in there!" Armitage screamed in excitement.

As of this writing, the video has been liked nearly 3,000 times on Twitter.

"Nice! I hope that car didn’t get too many dents!" one person wrote in response.