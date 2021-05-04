Real Estate Investment

Looking to Invest in Real Estate? Learn How to Fix and Flip Homes With Guidance From These Investors

Looking for a big investment? This guide can help.
Next Article
Looking to Invest in Real Estate? Learn How to Fix and Flip Homes With Guidance From These Investors
Image credit: Blue Bird/Pexels

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The real estate market in the U.S. is booming while mortgage interest rates are at some of their lowest in years. That has created a world of opportunity for both sellers and buyers, but also for savvy investors. If you have some disposable income and you've ever considered flipping a house, now is an intriguing time to do it while interest rates are low and demand is high. In The Complete Real Estate Investing: Learn to Fix & Flip, Step-by-Step Bundle, you can learn everything you need to know to do it successfully.

In this nine-course, 30-hour bundle, you'll learn house flipping and investment secrets from people like real estate expert, Khari Parker (4.5/5 instructor rating), and Airbnb baron, Symon He (4.4/5 rating). You'll learn the fundamentals of real estate investment analysis so you can confidently evaluate the return potential of any real estate investment opportunity using professional-grade models to evaluate deals. You'll learn how to differentiate a good investment from a bad one and learn how to use smart deal structures with business partners. There are courses dedicated to finding wholesale deals, investing with partners, and getting into commercial real estate, as well.

Beyond analysis, you'll also learn how to actually fix up and flip properties. You'll learn how to pitch a real estate deal to hard money lenders, calculate COMPS, ARV, expected profit, and expenses to analyze potential deals, and understand how to work with general contractors and real estate experts to rehab property values and hit the market at the right time.

Take advantage of one of the hottest real estate markets in recent history. Get The Complete Real Estate Investing: Learn to Fix & Flip, Step-by-Step Bundle for $39.99 today.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Real Estate Investment

Diversify Your Financial Portfolio by Investing in Real Estate

Real Estate Investment

This Real Estate Investment Service Specializes in Giving Ordinary People Elite Access

Real Estate Investment

Everyday People are Investing in Real Estate with $500. Here's How.