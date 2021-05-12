Increase Your Sales Conversions, Drive Leads, and More With These Website Widgets

May 12, 2021 2 min read

Did you know that the average consumer reads 10 online reviews before making a purchase decision? And 92 percent of consumers are more likely to trust non-paid reviews more than any other form of advertising. Therein lies the power of when it comes to selling your products online. If you can show your website visitors that people like them are shopping, buying, and loving your products, you can turn them into loyal customers.

One of the best ways to surface social proof is with Pushfy.me Social Proof & Push Notifications.

Pushfy is extremely easy to install and set up on your site, requiring just one line of JavaScript code. Once it's activated, you'll have a fully customizable informational bar for the top or bottom of your site to push notifications to visitors that will help convert leads, buyers, and subscribers.

Pushfy offers a variety of tools to help you connect with your website's visitors. You can display a small widget with an informative image of your choice on your site to better illustrate your products. The collector bar allows you to collect emails or leads without distracting users. The coupon bar offers visitors a coupon to use while they're shopping, and the button bar lets you customize any kind of offer you'd like to visitors. With text feedback, you can collect better, straightforward insight for your users and surface it on your site for others to see.

With a Pushfy VIP Agency Plan, you'll get no ads, custom branding, unlimited campaigns, unlimited notifications, and unlimited impressions per month. User Ruben Guerrero Chung says "I love Pushfy. It is very well done, it works perfectly and it is a wonderful tool for getting conversions."

Supercharge your website's conversions with a lifetime subscription to Pushfy.me Social Proof & Push Notifications. Sign up today for just $39.99.

