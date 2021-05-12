News and Trends

Ellen DeGeneres to Leave Talk Show After 19 Seasons: 'I'm So Proud of What This Show Stood For'

The talk show host revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that her show's upcoming season will be its last.
Next Article
Ellen DeGeneres to Leave Talk Show After 19 Seasons: 'I'm So Proud of What This Show Stood For'
Image credit: Randy Holmes | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It looks like the end of the road for the Ellen Degeneres Show.

DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter that the show’s upcoming 19th season will be its last.

“19 years is a long time to do anything,” she said.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the “Ellen” show staff was informed on Tuesday, May 11 of the show’s cancellation.

DeGeneres maintains that the show is ending because “as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” though the fall out of her show’s ratings and reputation following a major scandal last year made the eventual cancellation almost seem inevitable.

A bombshell report by Buzzfeed this past July with 10 former “Ellen” show employees claimed DeGeneres fostered a “toxic” workplace, with accusations of racism, harassment and bullying being fired at the talk show host.

Still, DeGeneres claims that the investigation has nothing to do with the cancellation of her show.

“It destroyed me, honestly. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It almost impacted the show. It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season.”

The talk show, which has been on air since 2003, saw a harrowing loss of over one million viewers last season following DeGeneres’ public apology regarding the accusations against her.

“If I never do anything else ever again, I’m so proud of what this show stood for and still stands for and what we’ve made it through," she said.

DeGeneres will sit down for a formal interview with Oprah Winfrey on “Ellen” on Thursday, May 13.

The TODAY show’s Savannah Guthrie also confirmed that DeGeneres will join her for a separate exclusive interview set to air on the 13th. 

Related: Ellen DeGeneres Is the New-Era Example Business Leaders Can Learn From

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Three More States Declare a State of Emergency as Effects of Pipeline Attack Worsen

News and Trends

North Carolina Declares State of Emergency as Residents Wait on Gas Lines for Hours

News and Trends

In a Joint Effort With the White House, McDonald's Will Start Promoting the COVID-19 Vaccine With McCafé Cups