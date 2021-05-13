At Dollywood, Dolly Parton Celebrates Businesses Reopening in  Tennessee, Honors Parents with Floral Statue 

May 13, 2021 2 min read

At Dollywood, Celebrates Businesses Reopening in Tennessee, Honors Parents with Floral Statue

Parton says her staff is ‘like family.’

Dolly Parton joined Good Morning America host Robin Robert at Dollywood, her 150-acre theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, according to Fox News. At the park’s annual flower and food festival, Parton honored her parents, paying special tribute to her mom with a floral statue, “The Coat of Many Colors.” Parton says when she first saw the statue on Tuesday she became very emotional.

"I had seen brochures of it and I knew what it was supposed to be but just seeing that whole thing knowing my life as it's turned out, thinking about my mom and having that thing there that represents who I am as a person, who my parents were and the kind of mother that I was lucky enough to have -- and that little coat that's carried me so far."

Parton also performed a song called “The Coat of Many Colors” on stage while playing a rainbow-colored guitar.

The 75-year-old country singer then reflected on the park’s recovery from the pandemic and praised the staff.

"Last year, of course, like everybody else, we were open on a limited basis but everybody was so great to practice the safety rules...the people here are like family so any time you have a process of any kind you just kind of pull together and get it done.”

Dollywood’s annual flower and food festival is in its 36th season.