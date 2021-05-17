Learn How to Get VC Investment From a Former Investment Banker

May 17, 2021 2 min read

You can start many businesses with money out of your own pocket or with small investments from friends or family. Thirty percent of businesses start with the founder's own money. Thirty-five percent receive bank loans. Fewer than 10 percent of businesses go the angel investor or venture capital route because it's a tricky, risky one. However, if you have a potentially million- (or even billion-) dollar idea, you're going to want to know how to attract the interest of venture capitalists. Learn how to do it in The Complete CEO Startups Venture Capital Bundle.

This seven-course bundle is taught by entrepreneur John Colley. Colley has Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Cambridge University and graduated from Cass Business School with Distinction, winning the Tallow Chandler's Prize for Best Dissertation. He spent 25 years working as an investment banker, advising hundreds of companies from startups to global corporations about strategy, fundraising, mergers, acquisitions, and more. Colley knows what it takes to secure investment capital, and in this bundle, he'll teach you how.

You'll start with an MBA-level business strategy course, learning the essential business strategy topics, models, and frameworks you would learn in an MBA program while gaining the confidence you need to create a strong business plan. From there, you'll learn how investors think to develop the best business plan and financial plan templates you can, improve your communication skills, and more. Additionally, you'll explore some of the challenges that plague startups and how to avoid them, learn about the venture capital market today, learn some of the most important terminology in venture capital, and demystify what the entire process entails for your business.

If you need venture capital, you need a guide to navigate the complex investment world. In The Complete CEO Startups Venture Capital Bundle, you'll get that guide. Enroll today for just $39.99.

