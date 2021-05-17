Finding Investors

Learn How to Get VC Investment From a Former Investment Banker

Got a billion-dollar idea? You need million-dollar investors.
Next Article
Learn How to Get VC Investment From a Former Investment Banker
Image credit: Christina/Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You can start many businesses with money out of your own pocket or with small investments from friends or family. Thirty percent of businesses start with the founder's own money. Thirty-five percent receive bank loans. Fewer than 10 percent of businesses go the angel investor or venture capital route because it's a tricky, risky one. However, if you have a potentially million- (or even billion-) dollar idea, you're going to want to know how to attract the interest of venture capitalists. Learn how to do it in The Complete CEO Startups Venture Capital Bundle.

This seven-course bundle is taught by entrepreneur John Colley. Colley has Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Cambridge University and graduated from Cass Business School with Distinction, winning the Tallow Chandler's Prize for Best Dissertation. He spent 25 years working as an investment banker, advising hundreds of companies from startups to global corporations about strategy, fundraising, mergers, acquisitions, and more. Colley knows what it takes to secure investment capital, and in this bundle, he'll teach you how.

You'll start with an MBA-level business strategy course, learning the essential business strategy topics, models, and frameworks you would learn in an MBA program while gaining the confidence you need to create a strong business plan. From there, you'll learn how investors think to develop the best business plan and financial plan templates you can, improve your communication skills, and more. Additionally, you'll explore some of the challenges that plague startups and how to avoid them, learn about the venture capital market today, learn some of the most important terminology in venture capital, and demystify what the entire process entails for your business.

If you need venture capital, you need a guide to navigate the complex investment world. In The Complete CEO Startups Venture Capital Bundle, you'll get that guide. Enroll today for just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finding Investors

Building Your Own AngelList: 4 Expert Tips on How to Network to Find Investors for Your New Business

Finding Investors

Check Out the Investors You Haven't Considered Yet

Finding Investors

How One Woman Got Past the No's and Landed VC Funding