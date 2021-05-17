News and Trends

Millions of Americans Will Start Receiving Advanced Child Tax Credit Payments In July

By July 15, nearly 40 million low- to moderate-income households will benefit from direct, monthly government aid.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Digital Content Director
2 min read

In the two months since President Biden passed his administration's signature American Rescue Plan, a majority of American households have received thousands of dollars in direct stimulus assistance from the Department of the Treasury and IRS. Now, the dynamic bureaucratic-agency duo is at it again. It was formally announced this morning by both agencies — and buoyed by a brief memo from Biden himself — that 88% of American households with children will begin receiving advance monthly payments toward 2021's total Child Tax Credit beginning July 15.

The American Rescule Plan boosted the maximum allowable amount this year to $3,600 per child 6 and under, and $3,000 for every child between 6-17. The previous ceiling was $2,000 per child under 17, distributed as a lump sum at year's end. But beginning July 15, eligible households (see IRS for income thresholds and other criteria) will start receiving that money in monthly installments of up to $300 per child 6 and under and $250 for those 6 and older. Subsequent payments will be made via direct deposit or paper check every 15th of the month (barring federal holidays) through December, totalling as much as half of the ultimate credit. 

Related: Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Into Law, Americans to Receive Individual $1,400 Payments as Soon as This Weekend

President Biden's statement declared that this gradual, advanced meting out of aid "is delivering critical tax relief to middle class and hard-pressed working families with children." The Treasury added in its press releases that it and the IRS "will continue outreach efforts with partner organizations over the coming months to make more families aware of their eligibility." 

In classic government-agency fashion, the IRS rounded out its announcement by reminding folks at the grassroots that they are at least partly responsible for ensuring the money goes where its needed most, urging "community groups, nonprofits, associations, education groups and anyone else with connections to people with children to share this critical information about the CTC."

Consider it shared.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Elon Musk Says Bitcoin Isn't Decentralized as He Goes to War With Crypto Bulls

News and Trends

Delta Air Lines CEO: New hires must be vaccinated for COVID-19

News and Trends

All the Free Stuff Your State is Giving Away if You Get Vaccinated