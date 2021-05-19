Creativity

Want to Become an Animator and Jumpstart Your Creativity? Here's How.

Learn how to be a digital artist and animation designer online.
Want to Become an Animator and Jumpstart Your Creativity? Here's How.
Image credit: Mark Cruz/Unsplash

2 min read
Have you noticed that animation seems to be everywhere these days? From TV commercials for massive brands to digital ads, PSAs, and more, animation is no longer reserved for kids' movies. Part of the reason why is because it's often significantly cheaper than paying actors and setting up an entire film set to shoot a product ad. If you're a talented artist, you can jump in and take advantage of this trend by learning animation.

Freelance animators make an average of $73,000 per year working independently and at their own leisure. Not a bad side-hustle, right? Learn what it takes to become a digital artist and animation designer yourself in The Digital Art & Animation Designer Learning Bundle.

This six-course bundle gives you 16 hours of training in some of today's most important animation programs, from Adobe XD and After Effects to Vyond and more. You'll learn from instructors like UI/UX designer, Aleksandar Cucukovic (4.5/5 instructor rating), motion designer, Abdullah Yildiz (4.4/5 instructor rating), and Amazon international best-seller, Sean Thompson (4.8/5 rating).

Whether you want to work on animating user experiences for websites, create characters for social media, or practically anything else, you'll get a crash-course in this bundle. You'll get familiar with animating in Adobe XD, creating 2D characters in Vyond, and even learn how to use Apple's Keynote for producing animated logos, gifs, and more. Before you know it, you'll understand how to use both advanced and free, easily accessible tools to create animations for all sorts of mediums. By the end of the course, you'll be well on your way towards establishing your own side hustle.

Turn your creativity into something lucrative and productive. Right now, The Digital Art & Animation Designer Learning Bundle is on sale for just $14.99.

