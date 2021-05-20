Skincare

Head Back to Work with 20 Percent off Kahn Skincare for Father's Day

Whether you're returning to the office or your dad is, Kahn can help clear up your skin in no time.
Next Article
Head Back to Work with 20 Percent off Kahn Skincare for Father's Day
Image credit: Kahn

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Deals
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With the Covid-19 pandemic coming to a halt, nearly half of Americans are looking forward to office reopenings, at least for the in-person banter with colleagues. But even if you’re on the opposite side of the anticipation scale, you’ll probably want to undo all of the adverse effects of “maskne” before setting foot in your old stomping grounds. 

The company behind Kahn’s Fundamental skincare routine kit says it solves any skincare problems you may have encountered during lockdown using a combination of a plant-based cleanser, hyaluronic acid serum, and anti-aging moisturizer. All three are designed to work in tandem to help you develop a consistent skincare routine that will not only help clear your skin as it is now but will also help protect it from sun damage and pollution. The company was also conscious of the environmental impact of the kit, avoiding the use of the EU’s 1,300 banned ingredients in addition to Credo Beauty’s 2,700 ingredient-long Dirty List. Each formula is free of toxins and animal products and was not exposed to parabens, formaldehyde, PEGs, or alcohol in the manufacturing process.

To start your own Kahn routine requires little more than a few minutes of your time and a basic understanding of skincare’s order of operations. First, take the cleanser to remove unwanted dirt and sweat from your pores, thereby improving the texture of your skin without stripping and over-drying. The water-based serum is then used to absorb promptly into your skin, employing a combination of Vitamin E and extracts replete with antioxidants. The end result is a soft matte look that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. To finish out your daily ritual, apply the moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated and safe from the elements.

While you could buy it a la carte, with Father’s Day coming up, Kahn is offering 20 percent off its Fundamental kit using the coupon code FATHER20 at checkout. Rather than paying the full, though already affordable, $68, this brings your total down to $54. Because Kahn is BIPOC-owned, its products are compatible with all skin types, regardless of complexion, making it the perfect back-to-work buy and Father’s Day gift alike.
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Skincare

How to Take the Hype, Hassle, and Confusion Out of Men's Skincare Routine

Entrepreneurs

Beauty Entrepreneur Jordan Samuel Pacitti on Pivoting from Professional Dance

Women Entrepreneurs

This Former Wall Streeter Turned Down $2 Million and Pays Herself Less Than Her Interns So She Can Build Her Company on Her Terms