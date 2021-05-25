News and Trends

Memorial Day Sales Look More Normal, In Most Ways

Last Memorial Day, most Americans were shopping for hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
Next Article
Memorial Day Sales Look More Normal, In Most Ways
Image credit: Rosley Majid | EyeEm | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Memorial Day sales traditionally include household items like washers and dryers, kitchen appliances and mattresses. That’s already started in the weekend leading up to the holiday weekend, according to the Associated Press

But Barbara Stewart, president and coordinator of retailing and consumer science at the University of Houston, is expecting two major shifts from buyers.

“We’ll be shopping for apparel because we’ll be seeing more people this summer than we did last summer," she explained. 

Stewart also thinks people are itching to get out.

“I think consumers are also ready to do some traveling because we’ve been at home for more than a year," she said.

This means that as consumers, we should see markdowns on road trip gear, vehicle-related maintenance, camping equipment, hotel rooms and domestic flights. Priya Raghubir, professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business, says savvy retailers will time their sales to match trending categories online.   

“What really gets people over that last threshold from interest in a category to, ‘Here’s my credit card. Charge it,’ is a financial incentive like a price promotion.”

But the real trick for shoppers to save money during Memorial Day sales is to set limits. NerdWallet suggests getting organized and making a list of items you need to buy so that you don’t get distracted by what retailers want you to buy. And if your items don’t go on sale,  NerdWallet says don’t buy to fill the "shopping void."

Raghubir says Memorial Day sales will definitely be online and in-stores but adds that malls probably won’t see the same pre-pandemic traffic.

“There is still hesitancy about being indoors," she explained.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Who Temporarily Dethroned Jeff Bezos as Richest Man In the World This Week?

News and Trends

Walmart Slammed for "Offensive and Unacceptable" Email With Racist Slur

News and Trends

Shaq Provides New Shoes to Elementary School Students In Georgia