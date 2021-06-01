News and Trends

Pizza Hut is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Item From the 90s

The nostalgic dish will be available for a limited time starting Tuesday at select locations.
Image credit: NurPhoto | Getty Images

News Writer
2 min read

Loyal consumers of fast-food joints love nothing more than when their favorite spots bring back old menu items.

Many chains know how to capitalize off of that concept of nostalgia, and Pizza Hut is the latest in the game with the announcement that it will be bringing back a fan favorite from the 1990s.

The chain is bringing back The Edge pizza, a thin-crust delicacy loaded with toppings and a secret special seasoning unique to the pie.

The "tavern style" pizza will come in four variations — The Ultimate, The Vegetarian, Pepperoni Lover’s and The Carnivore — and will be served cut into 16 pieces.

The Thin 'N Crispy dough used to make the pizza was the original dough used by the chain when it first opened.

"The Edge is a pizza our customers constantly ask us to bring back," David Graves, Pizza Hut general manager said in a statement. "Anyone who loves thin crust pizzas loaded with toppings will love the Edge." 

The brand briefly bought the pizza back in 2018 for a quick run, marking this as the third time the item has been on the menu.

"The combo of the toppings, thin, crispy, light crust and shareable square pieces makes it the perfect pizza for patio season," the company wrote, setting the stage for summer.

The release comes in part of the brand’s “Newstalgia” campaign which was announced back in March.

“The campaign puts a contemporary twist on celebrating all the things people love and associate with the brand,” Pizza Hut wrote in its blog. “From Book It!® pins, classic arcade games, red cups and Tiffany-style lamps and of course, iconic Pizza Hut pizzas.”

The Edge will be available for a limited time starting Tuesday at select locations.

Pizza Hut is a part of Yum! Brands (YUM) alongside KFC, Taco Bell and more.

The parent company is up 0.13% year over year.

