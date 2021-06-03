Learn to Communicate in American Sign Language Online Today

June 3, 2021 2 min read

Communication is key in the life of an entrepreneur. You need streamlined communication with your employees, with your partners, and with prospective clients if your business is going to thrive. Communication happens in many ways, of course, and it's worth becoming a master in as many communication methods as possible to be a more effective leader. But one means of communication, you may have overlooked: American (ASL).

ASL is used by some 500,000 Americans and Canadians. It's more common than you think and even if you don't know somebody right now who uses ASL as a primary language, it's entirely possible you'll come across someone in your professional or personal life. Why not be prepared? You can learn ASL online, at your own pace with The Ultimate Learn American Sign Language Bundle.

This 21-course bundle is led by Able Lingo (4.8/5-star instructor rating) and its founder, Michael Honkanen. Honkanen is TESOL and TEFL-certified, and, as a former police officer and federal investigator, often used ASL to communicate with and interpret for witnesses, victims, and perpetrators. Discovering what a practical (and fun) skill it was, he founded Able Lingo to teach customized ASL courses to students across the world.

In these bite-sized courses, you'll start by learning the manual alphabet and discover how to say common words and phrases about a variety of subjects, like food, occupations, time, and more. From there, you'll learn how to fingerspell words that you don't know the precise sign for, pick up some everyday phrases, learn action verbs and adjectives, and a wide range of nouns that will help you navigate the world in ASL.

Pick up a practical new skill in your own time. Right now, The Ultimate Learn American Sign Language Bundle is just $19.99.

