This $80 Google WearOS Smartwatch Helps Supercharge Your Fitness

June 6, 2021

Entrepreneurs tend to be data-driven, numbers-based people. Running a business is a competition, so why wouldn't you approach your fitness that way, too? Of course, in most cases, your fitness regimen is a competition with yourself and you need the tools to ensure you're always pushing yourself to the next level. The TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant can help you with that mission.

The TicWatch S runs the latest Wear OS by Google, upgrading your activity with the convenience of Google Assistant, fitness apps like Google Fit, and the entire Google Play app ecosystem. With instant access to your favorite apps that enable sleep monitoring, music playback, messenger and email, multi-language support, and much more, the TicWatch is virtually limitless in its applications.

But first and foremost, the TicWatch is designed to help you reach your fitness goals. It's equipped with a heart rate monitor, step counter, GPS, and more to comprehensively track and monitor your fitness. The award-winning design (integrated with a GPS antenna) is breathable, splash-proof, and stays comfortable on your wrist even if you wear it every single day. Plus, it offers up to 48 hours of active battery life on a single charge.

TechRadar writes, "The Ticwatch S exceeds expectations for a cheap smartwatch. It's well designed, a pleasure to use, and packs in a surprising amount of features for its price." With the entire world of Google at your fingertips with this smartwatch, it's no surprise that it goes well above and beyond expectations.

A supercharged fitness watch like this would normally run you a few hundred dollars, and the TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant retails at $99. However, you can get it today for 20 percent off at just $79.99 for a limited time.

