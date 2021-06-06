Smartwatches

This $80 Google WearOS Smartwatch Helps Supercharge Your Fitness

The TicWatch gives you access to the Google ecosystem.
Next Article
This $80 Google WearOS Smartwatch Helps Supercharge Your Fitness
Image credit: Mobvoi

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs tend to be data-driven, numbers-based people. Running a business is a competition, so why wouldn't you approach your fitness that way, too? Of course, in most cases, your fitness regimen is a competition with yourself and you need the tools to ensure you're always pushing yourself to the next level. The TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant can help you with that mission.

The TicWatch S runs the latest Wear OS by Google, upgrading your activity with the convenience of Google Assistant, fitness apps like Google Fit, and the entire Google Play app ecosystem. With instant access to your favorite apps that enable sleep monitoring, music playback, messenger and email, multi-language support, and much more, the TicWatch is virtually limitless in its applications.

But first and foremost, the TicWatch is designed to help you reach your fitness goals. It's equipped with a heart rate monitor, step counter, GPS, and more to comprehensively track and monitor your fitness. The award-winning design (integrated with a GPS antenna) is breathable, splash-proof, and stays comfortable on your wrist even if you wear it every single day. Plus, it offers up to 48 hours of active battery life on a single charge.

TechRadar writes, "The Ticwatch S exceeds expectations for a cheap smartwatch. It's well designed, a pleasure to use, and packs in a surprising amount of features for its price." With the entire world of Google at your fingertips with this smartwatch, it's no surprise that it goes well above and beyond expectations.

A supercharged fitness watch like this would normally run you a few hundred dollars, and the TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant retails at $99. However, you can get it today for 20 percent off at just $79.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smartwatches

Support Your Fitness Resolutions with a Fitbit Ionic, on Sale Today

Smartwatches

These Smartwatches are on Sale for the Holidays

Smartwatches

Have Smartwatches Already Peaked?