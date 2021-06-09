Gadgets

This 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Stand Organizes Your Workspace

Charge your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds simultaneously with this multi-functional charging stand.
Next Article
This 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Stand Organizes Your Workspace
Image credit: Aduro

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur juggling many different things at once, it's easy for your surroundings to become cluttered. With so many documents and devices to manage, who can really blame you? But they say an organized desk is an organized mind, so it may be time to start reducing some of that clutter. One impactful way to do that is with the Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand.

Designed for desk or nightstand use, this simplified charging stand allows you to reduce tangled wires and clutter no matter where you put it. The stand holds your phone vertically or horizontally making it easy to read messages, watch videos, take Facetime calls, listen to music, play games, and whatever else you do with your phone hands-free.

It can also simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on one clutter-free stand. Thanks to the built-in cable management, you won't have to worry about constantly snagging cables as you go about your work. Plus, each slot has enlarged anti-scratch rubber cushions to prevent your devices from slipping and scratching.

The Trio has also earned its way into the hearts of users, garnering an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. One customer review states, "Although the chords could get a little tricky, it is super convenient to have all 3 charging in the same place. I even have a popsocket on the back of my iPhone and it still sits on the stand perfectly."

Declutter your desk and work more productively with a charging stand that helps reduce the mess. Normally $59, the Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand is 66% off at just $19.99 now.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Gadgets

10 accessories to work more comfortably at home

Gadgets

Cool Down This Summer with This Portable, Quiet Air Conditioner

Gadgets

Meet Lomi, the One-Button Composting Machine With More Than $3 Million in Crowdfunding