Red Lobster Accused of False Advertising in Lawsuit: Report

June 22, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A California woman is suing for using deceptive advertising and falling short of its own standards, Fox Business Network reports.

The suit alleges that the restaurant chain menus' falsely claim that their Maine lobsters are "traceable," “sustainable” and “responsible,” according to the Bangor Daily News.

But last year, the Gulf of Maine’s lobster fishery had its sustainability certification from the Marine Stewardship Council suspended after a federal judge found the U.S. lobster fishery threatened the endangered North Atlantic right whales.

Related: 5 Mistakes Franchisees Make When Looking for Business Real Estate

In a statement, a Red Lobster spokesperson responded to the allegations.

"What we can say is that we stand behind our Seafood with Standards commitments as well as our support for scientific research and continuous improvement efforts to ensure there’s seafood to enjoy, now and for generations," the statement said.

The suit also says the restaurant’s shrimp is farmed under non-optimal standards for the environment and animal welfare.

The spokesperson, in a written statement, also told Fox News it cannot comment on specific claims against the company or comment on pending litigation.

Related: These are the 10 biggest restaurant chain bankruptcies in 2020