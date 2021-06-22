Free Chicken Nuggets at Wendy's in June

June 22, 2021 2 min read

If you’re new to the Wendy Rewards app, a free 10-piece order of chicken nuggets is yours with any purchase.

That means buying a salad, a drink or fries will nab you free nuggets --- along with 450 calories.

You’ll have to download the app to get the deal which also includes free Frostys every Friday in June. Other offers include half-off on a kids meal, buy-one-get-one-for-$1 on Premium Hamburgers, or free Pub Fries with a mobile app purchase.

And Wendy’s isn’t alone.

McDonald’s is offering its popular buy-one-get-one-for-a-dollar promo, according to Cheapist.com. And any purchase of $1 or more will get you free medium fries on Fridays through June 27th. Large fries will cost you $1 on any day.

Burger King also has a similar promotion to McDonald’s --- where you can mix and match five items: the Whopper, the Big Fish Sandwich, the Original Chicken Sandwich, 9-piece Chicken Fries and the Impossible Whopper. Burger King also offers deals like $5 Whopper meals and $3 Impossible Whoppers.

You’d never know that National Fast Food Day isn’t until November 16th.

