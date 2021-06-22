News and Trends

Free Chicken Nuggets at Wendy's in June

Several fast-food chains are offering great deals.
Free Chicken Nuggets at Wendy's in June
Image credit: Education Images | Getty Images

2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’re new to the Wendy Rewards app, a free 10-piece order of chicken nuggets is yours with any purchase.

That means buying a salad, a drink or fries will nab you free nuggets --- along with 450 calories. 

You’ll have to download the app to get the deal which also includes free Frostys every Friday in June. Other offers include half-off on a kids meal, buy-one-get-one-for-$1 on Premium Hamburgers, or free Pub Fries with a mobile app purchase.    

And Wendy’s isn’t alone. 

McDonald’s is offering its popular buy-one-get-one-for-a-dollar promo, according to Cheapist.com. And any purchase of $1 or more will get you free medium fries on Fridays through June 27th. Large fries will cost you $1 on any day. 

Burger King also has a similar promotion to McDonald’s --- where you can mix and match five items: the Whopper, the Big Fish Sandwich, the Original Chicken Sandwich, 9-piece Chicken Fries and the Impossible Whopper. Burger King also offers deals like $5 Whopper meals and $3 Impossible Whoppers. 

You’d never know that National Fast Food Day isn’t until November 16th. 

