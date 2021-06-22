George Clooney and Others to Open Film School

June 22, 2021 2 min read

, Kerry Washington and Mindy Kaling are teaming up with Los Angeles education officials to open The Roybal School of Film and Television Production, CBS News reports.

The magnet school will offer training for teenagers in cinematography, lighting, visual effects and other positions that lack structured entry ways.

Clooney, an multi-hyphenate actor-director-film producer and Tequila entrepreneur, says the goal is to better represent the U.S. population.

“Our aim is to better reflect the diversity of our country," he said. "It means creating high school programs that teach young people about cameras, and editing and visual effects and sound and all the career opportunities that this industry has to offer."

In addition to academic programs and internships, students will receive practical training, while teachers will have access to "renowned storytellers” and top movie industry professionals.

Clooney will sit on the board with Washington, Kaling, Don Cheadle, Eva Longoria and several producers, covering about 20% of the initial estimated budget of $7 million, according to the New York Times.

The school will be housed at The Edward R. Roybal’s Learning Center in California’s primarily Latino Westlake district and is scheduled to launch in fall 2022.