Could This High-Pressure Showerhead Save You 50 Percent on Your Water Bill?

June 24, 2021 3 min read

Though certainly not a household name, San Francisco-based startup Nebia is no stranger to developing high-quality bathroom essentials designed with sustainability in mind. Its first Kickstarter project, the Nebia 1.0, for instance, garnered upwards of $3 million in 2016, even securing an early investment from Apple CEO Tim Cook.

That perhaps explains the success of the company’s latest project, a collaboration with Moen, a popular home goods brand that sells everything from garbage disposals to bathroom faucets. As of this writing, Nebia and Moen have raked in more than $1 million from around 4,500 backers, pitching it as a versatile solution to your daily routine that does just about anything a showerhead can do while conserving in the process.

Not only does a water-efficient showerhead help prevent an unnecessary volume of water diversion from our bays, rivers, and estuaries, it can also save you money on your water bill in the process. The Quattro in particular promises to save up to 50 percent, or around $300, on your annual water expenses. That might not sound like a lot, but over the course of a few years, that can add up to thousands of dollars in savings.

For every 20 gallons a normal showerhead would expel, Nebia says the Quattro releases just 11 gallons of water — indicating a 45 percent decrease. Nebia says its proprietary atomization technology is responsible for the reduction and that it took hundreds of different versions and three distinct nozzle types to get there.

The defining feature of the Quattro has to be its four different spray modes, all of which are supposed to be indistinguishable from that of a standard high-end showerhead despite its dialed-down water usage. Each varying in strength, these include modes the companies call Angel Hair, Hard Spray, Super Saver, and Soft Spray. An optional adjustable shower arm tops it off as one of the more customizable showerheads on the market.

To our surprise, the Nebia by Moen Quattro isn’t that expensive either, all things considered. Starting at $99 on Kickstarter, you purchase an efficient Quattro showerhead to call your own and receive it as early as October 2021. More generous backers can even get the company’s quick-dry Earth Mat and the adjustable arm if you’re so inclined. With a proven industry track record, we’re confident the Quattro will be yet another successful product for Nebia.

The Nebia by Moen Quattro comes in two different versions: a stationary Rainshower model and a removable Handshower model, the latter of which has a slightly higher cost than its base edition.