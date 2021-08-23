Why Affordable Minicomputers Can Improve Your Workspace

August 23, 2021 3 min read

Gabe Shepherd started a small business with lots of growth potential — and he did it on a computer that could also be described that way.

His company, which he launched with some buddies in December, is called Vegas Built, and it’s a shopping app for locals to find great deals. He created it with the help of his Mac mini, a tiny (7.7 inches by 1.4 inches) computer that sits on his desk. It originally didn’t have the memory capacity for Photoshop and Adobe XD, but that was no problem: Once he needed those programs, he purchased a 64GB upgrade from a third party and installed it himself. “Photoshop uses more processing power, so being able to afford the extra RAM helped with efficiency,” says Shepherd.

Many entrepreneurs love laptops, and they may have forgotten desktop computers even exist — but a new crop of ultrasmall machines make a compelling case for themselves. Unlike clunky old desktop computers, these are practically the size of a smartphone and generally cheaper than a laptop. (The Mac mini starts at $699, hundreds less than the average MacBook.)

They also come with some headspace advantages. Small computers are easier to hide under a desk for security purposes, and they tend to consume far less power (green points for saving the planet). They also give workers a sense of This is my workspace and my office setting (even if you’re at home). “A computer you leave in your office allows you to have the kind of monitor you want, and a keyboard you’re most comfortable with, which increases productivity,” says Tim Bajarin, chairman of the tech consultancy Creative Strategies.

For years, minicomputers were dismissed for their lack of processing power. That’s now less of a concern; the M1 processing chip in the Mac mini has three times the CPU performance and six times faster graphics than the previous version of the device. Apple isn’t the only company to power-­pack its minicomputer. HP has the Elite Slice G2 Partner Ready for $1,199, while Acer’s Chromebox CXI3 starts at $214 (and can become more powerful with upgrades).

In other words, you won’t waste time waiting on your computer. “The 10 seconds you spend each day waking up your device amounts to 20 minutes per year,” says Linn Huang, research VP of devices and displays at IDC. The Mac mini comes to life almost immediately, plus you don’t have to use a laptop bag or set up the device.

These are all reasons Shepherd, of Vegas Built, considers his Mac mini a major asset. “Now I have an ultra­wide monitor,” he says, “with enough screen real estate to work efficiently.”

Apple Mac mini

Price: $699

Best feature: It wakes up from sleep mode nearly instantaneously thanks to the powerful M1 processing chip.

HP Elite Slice G2 Partner Ready

Price: $1,199

Best feature: It is designed to connect with other room speaker systems.

Acer Chromebox CXI3

Price: $214

Best feature: It can connect simultaneously with two external monitors to maximize your productivity.