News and Trends

Release Pending for 'Ever Given'

The massive container ship has been held in Egypt since it blocked the Suez Canal.
Next Article
Release Pending for 'Ever Given'
Image credit: Mahmoud Khaled | Stringer | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A representative for the owners and insurers of the massive cargo ship, Ever Given, says an “agreement in principle” has been reached with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), CNN reports

In a statement, director Faz Peermohamed of Stann Marine, says the two sides are securing the last details of the pact following weeks of discussions. 

"We are now working with the SCA to finalize a signed settlement agreement as soon as possible. Once the formalities have been dealt with, arrangements for the release of the vessel will be made.” 

Acting lawyer for the SCA and head of the negotiating committee, Khaled Abu Bakr, confirmed the status.

In March, the quarter-mile-long vessel made headlines when it blocked the Suez Canal for six days.

Related: Large Container Ship Finally Freed From Suez Canal

After the ship was dislodged, the Suez Canal Authority filed a $900 million compensation claim against the ship’s owner, Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha or Evergreen, seeking compensation for damages. Egypt’s government then impounded the ship along with its 18,300 containers of cargo, worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Even after Ever Given is released, the ship may not sail right away. 

Related: What Can Warehouses Now Do to Minimize Suez Canal Damage

Clyde & Co. partner Jai Sharma says “It might need some repairs or it may be permitted to sail slowly."

Sharma says the ship will most likely head to Rotterdam, it’s next scheduled destination --- a voyage that could take up to three weeks.  

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee