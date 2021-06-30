Languages

This Online English Course Can be Great for International Entrepreneurs

Break into the American market by learning English first.
Image credit: Wes Hicks/Unsplash

2 min read
The world is full of innovative, thoughtful entrepreneurs solving problems in all sorts of industries. You can thrive as an entrepreneur in many parts of the world, but the United States is one of the best countries for entrepreneurship for good reason. There are many reasons to want to sell your products in the United States, but if the language barrier is a problem, it will help to learn English.

Rather than spend hours at costly night classes or hiring a tutor, check out the much more affordable 2021 Complete English Grammar & Vocabulary Bundle.

This nine-course bundle includes nine hours of training in English verbal and written communication skills. You'll cover English grammar, pronunciation, and get introductions to help you pass the IELTS and GRE exams. The courses are taught by TJ Walker (4.5/5-star instructor rating) and ABC EDU (4.4/5 rating). Walker has been an executive coach for more than 30 years and understands the importance of perfecting your English in order to thrive in the American market. ABC EDU integrates innovative, up-to-date teaching techniques with the expertise of its teachers, designing short, intense learning sessions that will help you get the most out of your condensed schedule.

In these courses, you'll start with a broad approach to English learning. You'll learn basic English for business, English grammar and pronunciation, and learn some important English phrases. From there, you'll begin to focus on getting certified as an English speaker. You'll get study guides for the GRE Vocabulary section and the IELTS Listening section to help you ace important exams that will help you accelerate as an English speaker.

If you're an international entrepreneur who wants to learn English, look no further than The 2021 Complete English Grammar & Vocabulary Bundle. Enroll now for just $25.

Prices are subject to change.

