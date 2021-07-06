Here's a Secret of Successful B2B Sales

July 6, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Customers are not identical. That's obvious in the direct-to-consumer space where your company is selling a product to individuals. But when you're selling to businesses, it's important to remember that fact as well. Running a business has significant revenue potential, but selling to businesses is a little different than selling to individuals. Still, like consumers, 84 percent of CEOs and VPs use social media to make purchasing decisions while 80 percent prefer to get company information from a series of articles versus an advertisement.

Business decision-makers aren't that different from individual consumers, but they're different enough that the strategies that work for one may not be successful for the other. If you're transitioning to a B2B model, learn how to start off on the right foot with The 2021 Professional B2B Sales Master Class Bundle.

This eight-course bundle includes 12 hours of training from Alex Genadinik (4.4/5 instructor rating), a business coach and entrepreneur who has created mobile apps with more than 2 million downloads and a host of a popular business and marketing YouTube channel with more than 2 million views.

This bundle gives a bird's eye view of B2B sales. You'll learn how to write an effective business proposal, write and promote press releases for your products and launches, improve your customer service, and much more. When it comes to lead generation, you'll take a deep dive into using LinkedIn and LeadsGorilla to reach out, track, and convert leads from small businesses. No matter what you sell, you'll learn how to do it effectively; even learning the most effective ways to promote a digital marketing agency or consultancy business.

Improve your B2B sales skills online, no matter what your business focus. Right now, The 2021 Professional B2B Sales Master Class Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.