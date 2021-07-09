News and Trends

Richard Branson Pens Letter Ahead of Spaceflight, Teases More Space-Related News

It's the final countdown for Virgin Group founder Richard Branson as he prepares to head into space on July 11.
Next Article
Richard Branson Pens Letter Ahead of Spaceflight, Teases More Space-Related News
Image credit: Gabe Ginsberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

It’s the final countdown for Virgin Group founder Richard Branson as he prepares to head into space on July 11.

Ahead of his journey into the great beyond, the billionaire penned a “special edition” of his highly popular LinkedIn Newsletter where he talked about the origins of his space exploration company, Virgin Galactic.

“I’ve wanted to go to space ever since I was a young boy and watched the moon landings from our black and white television set,” Branson nostalgically shared. “When commercial spaceflights did not look likely for my generation, I registered the name Virgin Galactic with the hope of creating a company that could make it happen.”

Related: Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity Completes Human Spaceflight

Branson shared that his spaceflight (the mission has been dubbed UNITY22) on Sunday will be live-streamed at 9 a.m. EST.

“From space, we are able to look with a new perspective both outward and back,” he said of his motivation for making space exploration accessible to consumers. “From space it is clear that there is much more that unites than divides us.”

Branson will be joined alongside three Virgin Galactic executives (Beth Moses, Colin Bennett and Sirisha Bandla) with his main objective in the mission being to “validate the journey” that other consumers will eventually embark on and make sure that the spaceflight experience is up to Virgin’s standards and consumer expectations.

Related: Virgin Galactic Cleared by FAA For Passenger Space Travel

He then teased more space-related news, hinting that the opportunity for ordinary consumers to head into space could be coming sooner than most would think.

“When we return, I’ll be announcing something very exciting to give more people the chance to become an astronaut, so make sure you watch this space,” Branson wrote.

Sunday’s flight will be Virgin Galactic’s first-ever fully crewed flight to head into space, following the company’s first-ever successful human space flight back in May.

Virgin Galactic's stock valuation was up as much as a whopping 164.43% year over year as of Friday morning.

Related: Richard Branson Insists There's No Competition Between Him and Jeff Bezos 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee