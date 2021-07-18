Branding

Learn How Branding Skills Can Help Your Business Scale

Get the design skills you need to build your brand.
Image credit: Faizur Rehman/Unsplash

Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
In a globally connected, constantly stimulated world, it can be difficult for businesses to stand out from the crowd. When you can't differentiate, you can't scale, and if your business isn't scaling, it's probably doomed to become one of the 20 percent of American businesses that fails within the first year.

One good way to make your mark is through outstanding design. But designers are expensive, so if you don't have the money to hire a full-time or outsourced designer, it may be better to just learn the skills you need yourself. In that case, The 2021 Graphic & Logo Design Bundle can help. It's valued at nearly $1200, and on sale for just $19.99. 

This six-course bundle can help give you the design skills you need to grow your brand, from graphic and logo design fundamentals to essential software, and more. Courses range from 4/5-5/5 star instructor ratings, featuring glowing reviews across the board, teaching quite a lot. 

First off, you'll learn how to design an amazing logo for your business that will help make your mark in your industry. From there, you'll delve further into branding, learning the three ingredients for personal branding, learning how to present your business as a solution to common problems, how to write an About Me video, design personal branding with free tools, and more.

Beyond that, you'll also get up to speed with crucial design tools like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. You'll create 40 graphic design projects in Photoshop, use Illustrator to design logos, and more. You'll understand how to edit and manipulate photos, create compelling social media graphics, and even create a magazine layout in Adobe InDesign. By the end of the courses, you'll be able to create an entire brand package using Adobe products.

Build your business's brand without breaking the bank. Right now, you can get The 2021 Graphic & Logo Design Bundle for just $19.99 for a limited time. That's far more budget-friendly than hiring a contract or full-time designer and you'll always have the final say.

