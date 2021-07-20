News and Trends

Fans in a Frenzy as Taco Bell Announces Nationwide Shortages: 'Times Are Tough'

The chain quietly posted a disclaimer to its website this week after Twitter users noticed that several locations were out of certain menu items and ingredients.
Fans in a Frenzy as Taco Bell Announces Nationwide Shortages: 'Times Are Tough'
Image credit: SOPA Images | Getty Images

News Writer
3 min read

It seems that no restaurant or fast-food chain is immune to nationwide food shortages that have come as a result of pandemic-related supply-chain shortages.

For many companies, the devastating chicken shortage has led to the removal and limited quantity of popular menu items, such as Wingstop having to begin to sell chicken thighs instead of wings and Bojangles temporarily removing chicken tenders from its menu.

Chicken sandwich havens like KFC and Popeye’s have also struggled to keep up with demand of the ever-popular menu items.

The latest chain to be hit by low food supply is Taco Bell, who quietly posted a disclaimer to its website this week after Twitter users noticed that several locations were out of certain menu items and ingredients.

Related: Subway Is Overhauling Its Entire Menu

“Sorry if we can't feed your current crave,” the company wrote. “Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items.”

Many took to Twitter to express their frustration and revealed what menu items seemed to be missing.

One user noted that one location was seeing a shortage of both chicken and beef, claiming that she had to eat “black beans in a hard shell” instead of her normal order.

Many others sounded off about the lack of their beloved hot sauce, claiming that “times are tough.”

The brand has not yet commented further on what items specifically are in low supply.

Loyal Taco Bell fans are no strangers to menu changes and removals.

Most recently, the company took the beloved Quesalupa off of its menu, which caused a frenzy among consumers everywhere.

Taco Bell is a part of parent company Yum! Brands, which also operates KFC, Pizza Hut and WingStreet.

Yum! was up over 26% year over year as of Tuesday morning.

Related: Dunkin' Reveals Unexpected 'Popping' New Menu Item for Summer

