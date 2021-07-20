Fans in a Frenzy as Taco Bell Announces Nationwide Shortages: 'Times Are Tough'

July 20, 2021 3 min read

It seems that no restaurant or fast-food chain is immune to nationwide food shortages that have come as a result of pandemic-related supply-chain shortages.

For many companies, the devastating chicken shortage has led to the removal and limited quantity of popular menu items, such as Wingstop having to begin to sell chicken thighs instead of wings and Bojangles temporarily removing chicken tenders from its menu.

Chicken sandwich havens like KFC and Popeye’s have also struggled to keep up with demand of the ever-popular menu items.

The latest chain to be hit by low food supply is , who quietly posted a disclaimer to its website this week after Twitter users noticed that several locations were out of certain menu items and ingredients.

“Sorry if we can't feed your current crave,” the company wrote. “Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items.”

Many took to Twitter to express their frustration and revealed what menu items seemed to be missing.

This pandemic has brought on a lot of shortages that I’ve been able to live with.



Today however…my Taco Bell told me there’s a mild sauce shortage and they ran out. That’s one product shortage too many. Now it’s serious. pic.twitter.com/2NuqrZSsxm — Stephen Johnson (@Stephen_Roto) July 13, 2021

taco bell employee told me there was a "national shortage of everything right now," and i have decided to get my economic news exclusively from drive thru employees from now on — bryan (@CopBroughtPizza) July 19, 2021

for anyone craving taco bell tonight, i’ll save you the drive, they don’t have chicken or beef, national shortage or something. i just ate black beans in a hard shell. was not worth it — jenna (@jenuhh124) July 12, 2021

Taco bell has a “district wide shortage” of hot sauce…times are tough — Deendo (@deendomusic) July 16, 2021

One user noted that one location was seeing a shortage of both chicken and beef, claiming that she had to eat “black beans in a hard shell” instead of her normal order.

Many others sounded off about the lack of their beloved hot sauce, claiming that “times are tough.”

The brand has not yet commented further on what items specifically are in low supply.

Loyal Taco Bell fans are no strangers to menu changes and removals.

Most recently, the company took the beloved Quesalupa off of its menu, which caused a frenzy among consumers everywhere.

Taco Bell is a part of parent company Yum! Brands, which also operates KFC, Pizza Hut and WingStreet.

Yum! was up over 26% year over year as of Tuesday morning.

